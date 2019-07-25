< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420383551" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420383551" data-article-version="1.0">Local camp builds ramp for woman in need</h1> </header> this.playerId="storyPlayer_420383551_420373655_170104"; "createDate":"Jul 25 2019 11:45PM EDT" storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/local-camp-builds-ramp-for-woman-in-need";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2046\x20Web\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420383551" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A local camp changed a woman’s life by building a ramp on her home so she can get around.</p> <p>Carolina Cross ccampers completed a ramp today for a woman who recently underwent surgery for arthritis and can't use her stairs.</p> <p>The project wasn't originally on the camp's agenda, but became a labor of love.</p> <p>“The Lord just looks after us you know, makes a way,” Brenda Mahadeo.</p> <p>Mahadeo says she has arthritis. She recently underwent surgery, and now has two plates and screws in her foot.</p> <p>“I have arthritis in every joint of my body. I’ve had knee replacement, four surgeries on my hands for arthritis,” she said. “It’s just tremendous pain, awful pain.”</p> <p>She uses a knee scooter to get around, but the stairs have become a problem.</p> <p>“When I came home I had to literally crawl up the steps and I had to crawl down and crawl back up because I cant put any weight on my foot.”</p> <p>She was recently supposed to go into rehab, but was turned down by her insurance. With her husband off on a mission trip, she didn't know what to do.</p> <p>That’s where the team from Carolina Cross Connection Camp comes in.</p> <p>“This week we have 11 projects going on, so this is just one of them,” a team member told FOX 46.</p> <p>The group dedicates their time to helping with projects like this one, but they were wrapping up their summer projects until they heard about the situation Mahadeo had found herself in.</p> <p>“These guys were supposed to close up for the summer, but some mysterious way the lord made a way that they took on this project and decided to build the ramp for me,” she said.</p> <p>“She keeps saying we’ve blessed her, but her words have blessed us, so for us to see her go down the ramp will be the best feeling ever.”</p> <p>Nail by nail and drill by drill, the team is getting results by giving the ultimate gift to a woman so deserving.</p> <p>“Having this ramp built is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Mahadeo said.</p> <p>And for everyone who helped hammer it home, it's one of the best things that ever happened to them, too.</p> <p>“It’s beautiful. It makes me happy and feel like there’s a lot of hope.”</p> <p>“I’m so blessed the Lord didn’t let me go into rehab so I could meet these wonderful teenagers and have this ramp built it has been a blessing to me. (CMPD)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Attempted burglar at Epicentre Insomnia Cookies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 03:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man who got into a dispute and pulled a gun on the manager of the Insomnia Cookies business location inside the Epicentre has been arrested.</p><p>Officers responded to calls on Friday in reference to an armed robbery after Tebian Ruff pulled a gun on the store manager following a dispute, officals said. After the manager resisted, Ruff exited the business and officers shortly located the suspect at Rocket Fizz, another business inside the Epicentre.</p><p>Ruff faces multiple charges including firearm by felon, attempted robbery and has a crminial history, which includes 63 total charges including assault on a female.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/canadian-police-release-new-video-of-suspects-in-charlotte-native-boyfriend-s-murder" title="Canadian police release new video of suspects in Charlotte native, boyfriend's murder" data-articleId="420531948" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police release new video of murder suspects" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Canadian police release new video of suspects in Charlotte native, boyfriend's murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The search is intensifying in Canada for the two teens accused of shooting and killing a Charlotte native and her boyfriend.</p><p>Chynna Deese and her boyfriend were found shot and killed along a remote Canadian road on July 15.</p><p>In the new surveillance video, released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Friday, the two teen suspects are seen roaming around a Canadian store on July 21. They casually walk out the front door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/swat-situation-in-parking-deck-at-carolinas-medical-center" title="SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in CMC parking deck" data-articleId="420515755" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in CMC parking deck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 10:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The SWAT situation at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center ended with one person shot inside a car and pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers negotiated for over three hours with a suspect who barricaded themselves inside a car in the parking deck at Atrium Health Friday night in the Dilworth neighborhood.</p><p>Deputy Chief Gerald Smith told Fox46 Charlotte there was no threat to the public during the contained negotiations. He said one shot was fired inside the car and the only person inside the car was found dead. Along with SWAT and Charlotte Fire, the Crisis Response Team also assisted. </p><p>"Words cannot express the professionalism these officers showed in speaking to this individual, but its the same thing they do every day," said Deputy Chief Smith. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/canadian-police-release-new-video-of-suspects-in-charlotte-native-boyfriend-s-murder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_20190727023404"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Canadian police release new video of suspects in Charlotte native, boyfriend's murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-24-recovering-from-skin-cancer-on-face-after-she-thought-it-was-pimple"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gibson Miller, 24, is recovering from skin cancer on her face after she initially thought it was a pimple. (Photo Courtesy: Gibson Miller)" title="THUMB SKIN CANCER_1564190081509.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/some-samples-of-pre-washed-greens-tainted-with-potentially-deadly-bacteria-consumer-reports-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A customer shops for produce at a Whole Foods Market. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="whole foods produce_1564189832984.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Some samples of pre-washed greens tainted with potentially deadly bacteria, Consumer Reports finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/arbys-plans-to-bring-the-meats-to-viral-storm-area-51-raid"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An alien figure is shown alongside an image of the front of an Arby's restaurant in file photos. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-24-recovering-from-skin-cancer-on-face-after-she-thought-it-was-pimple" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/THUMB%20SKIN%20CANCER_1564190081509.jpg_7552693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gibson&#x20;Miller&#x2c;&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;recovering&#x20;from&#x20;skin&#x20;cancer&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;face&#x20;after&#x20;she&#x20;initially&#x20;thought&#x20;it&#x20;was&#x20;a&#x20;pimple&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Gibson&#x20;Miller&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/some-samples-of-pre-washed-greens-tainted-with-potentially-deadly-bacteria-consumer-reports-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;A&#x20;customer&#x20;shops&#x20;for&#x20;produce&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Whole&#x20;Foods&#x20;Market&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Some samples of pre-washed greens tainted with potentially deadly bacteria, Consumer Reports finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/arbys-plans-to-bring-the-meats-to-viral-storm-area-51-raid" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;alien&#x20;figure&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;Arby&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;restaurant&#x20;in&#x20;file&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arby's plans to bring 'the meats' to viral ‘Storm Area 51' raid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/indiana-man-falls-down-volcano-during-honeymoon-survives" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clay&#x20;Chastain&#x2c;&#x20;honeymooning&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;wife&#x20;Acaimie&#x20;in&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Kitts&#x2c;&#x20;went&#x20;hiking&#x20;on&#x20;dormant&#x20;volcano&#x20;Mount&#x20;Liamuiga&#x20;and&#x20;fell&#x20;inside&#x20;while&#x20;attempting&#x20;to&#x20;get&#x20;a&#x20;closer&#x20;look&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Clay&#x20;Chastain&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana man falls down volcano during honeymoon, survives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/swat-situation-in-parking-deck-at-carolinas-medical-center" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in CMC parking deck</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 