“Black smoke, man, you could see some of the flames shooting up out of there.”
Barringer went through chemo therapy to treat his form of cancer. It's one of the types researchers say firefighters get more frequently than the average person.
“We're covered in soot after a fire. The carcinogens that we receive from the soot soak in through our skin and we develop multiple kinds of cancer.”
It's because of this that other states have presumptive legislation that cover firefighters for certain cancers under workers' compensation, but the Carolinas are not on that list.
Each state's presumptive legislation varies. Some cover firefighters who get cancer while employed with the city others have more broad or nonspecific language. Barringer believes firefighters in NC and SC deserve help after risking their lives and well-being to save others.
“Doing my job for the community is causing me to have cancer.”
Barringer says tests show he's currently cancer free.
Posted Jun 17 2019 05:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 07:37PM EDT
A child narrowly missed being hit by a beach umbrella flying down a South Carolina shore. His mother is now warning other parents and beachgoers about the potential danger that has resulted in death in the past.
Ashton Duggan of Waxhaw was with her husband and son in North Myrtle Beach over the weekend. She was taking a video of the toddler hanging out by the shoreline around 10 a.m. when their umbrella came flying through, nearly slamming into little Henry.
"Out of nowhere this umbrella just flies and misses him probably by six inches. It was terrifying," Duggan said.
Posted Jun 17 2019 05:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 05:25PM EDT
A man has been arrested for stealing an idle minivan that had a baby inside, police say.
Michael Crittenden, 26, is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and first degree larceny.
On Saturday police respond to calls about a stolen minivan that had been left running outside of a hospital.
Posted Jun 17 2019 03:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 04:33PM EDT
Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.
The incident took place in the 2200 block of Beatties Ford Road south of LaSalle Street. Medic says upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead.
Three people have been taken into custody, Maj. Dave Robinson with CMPD said during a press conference .