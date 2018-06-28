Local non-profit will benefit from Jerry Richardson fine

- Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is now being forced to pay nearly $3 million in fines from the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations. Much of that money will be used to support groups dedicated to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the work place.

"Did you hear we are getting money from the NFL, and I said yes," said Rev. Marguerite Lee.

Rev. Lee has only a handful of volunteers working within Beauty for Ashes Ministry Inc. It's a grass-roots, faith based, non-profit, that offers spiritual counseling and support to domestic violence survivors.

Rev. Lee, who is also a survivior of domestic violence, started the group in 2008.

"This is one way I can give back. I know what I went through," said Rev. Lee.

Right now, she doesn't know how much of the $2.75 million from the NFL her organization will recieve, but there is already plan for it.

"Part of the original vision is to start transitional housing for domestic violence survivors. This will make that dream and vision become a reality," Rev. Leee.

The funding is a direct order from the NFL after an investigation into former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson determined that allegations of sexual and racial misconduct were substantiated.

"I can only say I am saddended by the circumstances that affords this, but I am truly happy and delighted that we will reap the benefits of some of the funding," said Rev. Lee.