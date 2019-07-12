< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/local-prayer-vigil-held-in-support-of-children-held-at-southern-border">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417899632"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:22PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-417899632" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417899632-417896746"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Local_prayer_vigil_for_children_held_at__0_7519487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Local_prayer_vigil_for_children_held_at__0_7519487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Local_prayer_vigil_for_children_held_at__0_7519487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Local_prayer_vigil_for_children_held_at__0_7519487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Local_prayer_vigil_for_children_held_at__0_7519487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417899632-417896746" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Local_prayer_vigil_for_children_held_at__0_7519487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Local_prayer_vigil_for_children_held_at__0_7519487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Local_prayer_vigil_for_children_held_at__0_7519487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Charlotte neighbors came together in solidarity, singing and praying for the children separated from their families and conditions they are living in in boarder detection center. Just hours before a local prayer vigil, Carolina Senators went down south to see the situation for themselves. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Charlotte neighbors came together in solidarity, singing and praying for the children separated from their families and conditions they are living in in boarder detection center. Just hours before a local prayer vigil, Carolina Senators went down south to see the situation for themselves.</p><p>North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham joined Vice President Mike Pence and others at the southern board Friday. But concerned Charlotteans say changes need to be made.</p><p>"The standards by any account are really bad, frankly horrific and obviously there have been several deaths," said John Lockwood.</p><p>Lockwood helped organize Friday night's vigil at New Outreach Christian Center. He says issues of living conditions transcend political agendas.</p><p>"In my opinion there is a culture of cruelty at these facilities," said Lockwood. "That's not a liberal issue a conservative issue, that's a human issue."</p><p>Elyas Mohammed came to the Lights for Liberty vigil in Charlotte Friday night to stand with his neighbors of diverse races and religions, praying for families at the boarder who have been separated. "They try to come here to make their lives better," said Mohammed. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/firefighters-describe-miraculous-rescue-after-ballantyne-home-explosion" title="Firefighters describe 'miraculous' rescue after Ballantyne home explosion" data-articleId="417864715" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""Miraculous.” That's the word charlotte firefighters used when talking about rescuing a man from this debris left behind by a house explosion." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters describe 'miraculous' rescue after Ballantyne home explosion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlotte firefighters are calling their rescue efforts ‘miraculous' after they were able to rescue a man last week when his home exploded on James Jack Lane in Ballantyne.</p><p>"It's miraculous that we were able to pull someone out, and we just [have to] focus on the positive," said fireman Matt Saraceno.</p><p>The scene was unlike anything Charlotte firefighters had ever seen. They thought they were going to fight a house fire but instead found a home blown to pieces with two people trapped inside on July 2.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/altercation-leads-to-arrest-at-charlotte-douglas" title="Man arrested after airport 'temper tantrum'" data-articleId="417860557" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man was arrested at Charlotte Douglas Airport after having a bit of a 'temper tantrum' when waiting to board a delayed flight." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested after airport 'temper tantrum'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was arrested at Charlotte Douglas Airport after having a bit of a 'temper tantrum' when waiting to board a delayed flight.</p><p>Kerrie Carter caught the whole debacle on camera, saying "waiting to board an already delayed flight and this happened," in a Facebook post .</p><p>The man, identified as 38-year-old Felix Alberto Brandi-Rivera, is seen walking in circles in the boarding area before taking off his shirt and throwing it to the ground. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/infant-s-death-under-investigation-in-chester" title="Infant's death under investigation in Chester" data-articleId="417856421" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police in Chester are investigating after an infant was found dead at a home." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Infant's death under investigation in Chester</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jenyne Donaldson, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Chester are investigating after an infant was found dead at a home. </p><p>Chester police and Medics were called to the 100 block of Deaver Street Friday morning where an infant was found unresponsive. First responders tried to render aid, but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. </p><p>"I can’t, I can't deal with a child being hurt, I can't it breaks my hurt. I mean I’m getting tears to my eyes now because that's how much I love children,” neighbor Wanda Buckley said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lucky-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Parents Rachel Landford and Johntez Brown are seen in a photo holding their newborn daughter J'Aime Brown, pictured on the right. (Photo credit: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis)" title="Family and baby_1562980060697.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/clone-tick-that-can-reproduce-on-its-own-has-drained-blood-from-livestock-threatens-humans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pictured, fully fed female can spawn as many as 2,000 offspring on her own, spreading various diseases to humans. (Photo by the Centers for Disease Control)" title="female tick_1562978795436.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Clone tick' that can reproduce on its own has drained blood from livestock, threatens humans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/firefighters-describe-miraculous-rescue-after-ballantyne-home-explosion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_20190712225331"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters describe 'miraculous' rescue after Ballantyne home explosion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/altercation-leads-to-arrest-at-charlotte-douglas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_20190712235047"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested after airport 'temper tantrum'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/clone-tick-that-can-reproduce-on-its-own-has-drained-blood-from-livestock-threatens-humans" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/female%20tick_1562978795436.png_7519623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pictured&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;fully&#x20;fed&#x20;female&#x20;can&#x20;spawn&#x20;as&#x20;many&#x20;as&#x20;2&#x2c;000&#x20;offspring&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;own&#x2c;&#x20;spreading&#x20;various&#x20;diseases&#x20;to&#x20;humans&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Centers&#x20;for&#x20;Disease&#x20;Control&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Clone tick' that can reproduce on its own has drained blood from livestock, threatens humans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/firefighters-describe-miraculous-rescue-after-ballantyne-home-explosion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Firefighters_describe__miraculous__rescu_0_7518933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Firefighters describe 'miraculous' rescue after Ballantyne home explosion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/altercation-leads-to-arrest-at-charlotte-douglas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_arrested_after_airport__temper_tantr_0_7519085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested after airport 'temper tantrum'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/infant-s-death-under-investigation-in-chester" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/Infant_death_under_investigation_in_Ches_0_7519010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Infant's death under investigation in Chester</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-board-meets-to-discuss-superintendent-s-performance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/cms%20board_1562973384008.jpg_7518869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/cms%20board_1562973384008.jpg_7518869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/cms%20board_1562973384008.jpg_7518869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/cms%20board_1562973384008.jpg_7518869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/12/cms%20board_1562973384008.jpg_7518869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CMS board meets to discuss superintendent's performance</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 