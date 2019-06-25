< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Local shelter in need of donations for domestic violence victims id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414720931" data-article-version="1.0">Local shelter in need of donations for domestic violence victims</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414720931" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Local shelter in need of donations for domestic violence victims&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/local-shelter-in-need-of-donations-for-domestic-violence-victims" data-title="Local shelter in need of donations for domestic violence victims" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/local-shelter-in-need-of-donations-for-domestic-violence-victims" addthis:title="Local shelter in need of donations for domestic violence victims"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414720931.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414720931");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414720931_414689486_129137"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414720931_414689486_129137";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414689486","video":"578095","title":"Getting%20Results%20for%20domestic%20violence%20shelter%20in%20need","caption":"A%20local%20shelter%20for%20victims%20of%20domestic%20violence%20is%20in%20need%20of%20items%20for%20children%20and%20is%20requesting%20the%20public%E2%80%99s%20assistance.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FGetting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F25%2FGetting_Results_for_domestic_violence_shelter_in_578095_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656106001%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1JvxdbkMuXe-PQl_dkSpOIalJBg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Flocal-shelter-in-need-of-donations-for-domestic-violence-victims"}},"createDate":"Jun 25 2019 05:26PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414720931_414689486_129137",video:"578095",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520local%2520shelter%2520for%2520victims%2520of%2520domestic%2520violence%2520is%2520in%2520need%2520of%2520items%2520for%2520children%2520and%2520is%2520requesting%2520the%2520public%25E2%2580%2599s%2520assistance.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_shelter_in_578095_1800.mp4?Expires=1656106001&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=1JvxdbkMuXe-PQl_dkSpOIalJBg",eventLabel:"Getting%20Results%20for%20domestic%20violence%20shelter%20in%20need-414689486",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Flocal-shelter-in-need-of-donations-for-domestic-violence-victims"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 25 2019 07:37PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 05:26PM EDT src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414720931-414689471" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414720931" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A local shelter is getting results for victims of domestic violence and you can too. </p> <p>"One of the high needs we have right now are pack and plays and strollers for infants and toddlers," said Safe Alliance Volunteer Relations Director Tenille Banner. "Right now, our shelter stays full so we do have 120 people each night and we serve more than 900 adults and children at our shelter throughout the year."</p> <p>Half the 120 people the shelter serves each night are young children. That's why Safe Alliance is in desperate need of pack and plays and strollers.</p> <p>"We need them desperately," said Banner. "That is the way we are able to maximize bed space and who we can serve is having pack-and-plays for the younger children to sleep in."</p> <p>The shelter is looking to the community to get results by donating new or gently used strollers and pack-and-plays.</p> <p>"For every bed we are having to use for a small child, that's a bed we are taking away from an adult, so with the help of pack and plays, we can put smaller children there to sleep in and open bed space for an adult in need as well," Banner said. </p> <p>Your donation could be the difference in helping in the battle against domestic violence.</p> <p>"We depend on the community to help us provide those essential needs items," said Banner. "Cleaning supplies, detergents, diapers and wipes for babies-- it really does take a whole village to help us do this."</p> <p>The strollers and pack and plays can be dropped at the Safe Alliance Office at 601 E. Fifth Street Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.</p> <p>If you or someone you know needs help to escape a domestic violence situation, call the Greater Charlotte Hope Line at 980-771-4673.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story414720931 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story414720931 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-414720931",i="relatedHeadlines-414720931",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0259_" > class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/body-of-teen-who-died-on-catawba-river-recovered" title="Body believed to be teen who died on Catawba River recovered" data-articleId="414692628" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Body_of_16_year_old_girl_recovered_from__0_7443802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Body_of_16_year_old_girl_recovered_from__0_7443802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Body_of_16_year_old_girl_recovered_from__0_7443802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Body_of_16_year_old_girl_recovered_from__0_7443802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Body_of_16_year_old_girl_recovered_from__0_7443802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The body of a 16-year-old girl who drowned in the Catawba River has been recovered, officials say." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body believed to be teen who died on Catawba River recovered</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>, <span class="author">Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gaston County emergency crews have recovered the body of a teenage girl who died on the Catawba River Monday. </p><p>Tuesday was a long and difficult day on the water. Officials say the water level, pressure and turbulence made it difficult to recover the teen's body from the crevice in which she was stuck. Around 5:20 p.m., officials say there were able to extract the remains believed to belong to 16-year-old Makenna Warlick.</p><p>"This is the worst type of situation to encounter to do what we have to do," said Bill Melton with Gaston County Emergency Management. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/alexander-county-arson-suspect-accused-of-killing-3-now-charged-with-child-rape" title="Alexander County arson suspect, accused of killing 3, now charged with child rape" data-articleId="414673416" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alexander_County_arson_suspect__accused__0_7443098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alexander_County_arson_suspect__accused__0_7443098_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alexander_County_arson_suspect__accused__0_7443098_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alexander_County_arson_suspect__accused__0_7443098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alexander_County_arson_suspect__accused__0_7443098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The man accused in a case of arson in Alexander County that left a mother and her two children dead has now been charged with the rape of a child." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alexander County arson suspect, accused of killing 3, now charged with child rape</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man accused in a case of arson in Alexander County that left a mother and her two children dead has now been charged with the rape of a child. </p><p>On June 25, the Sheriff's Office says indictments were handed down for Areli Aguirre-Avilez for three counts of first degree murder, one count of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, one count of arson and one count of violation of a domestic violence order with a deadly weapon.</p><p>Aguirre-Avilez is accused of going to his ex-wife's home on Pine Meadows Lane around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and setting it on fire while the family of three was inside. His alleged 16-year-old girlfriend, Heidi Darlene Wolfe, is also charged in the crime.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-known-gang-member-arrested-on-heroin-meth-charges-in-rowan-county" title=""Known gang member' arrested on heroin, meth charges in Rowan County" data-articleId="414645806" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/RCSO_drug%20charges_062519_1561485590676.jpg_7441991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/RCSO_drug%20charges_062519_1561485590676.jpg_7441991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/RCSO_drug%20charges_062519_1561485590676.jpg_7441991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/RCSO_drug%20charges_062519_1561485590676.jpg_7441991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/RCSO_drug%20charges_062519_1561485590676.jpg_7441991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect: Joshua Byrd via the Rowan County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Known gang member' arrested on heroin, meth charges in Rowan County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local man is facing multiple drug charges following a 14-month long investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Joshua Marquis Byrd was taken into custody in Greensboro on Monday, June 24.</p><p>Deputies said he is charged with nine counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of possession of a counterfeit controlled substance, and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-forced-abused-kids-to-watch-her-boil-their-puppies-to-death-and-poison-kitten-authorities-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/ugc_couplemugshots_062519_1561506947953_7443925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Martha Crouch, 53, and her husband Timothy, 57, are shown in mugshots. (Photo credit: San Juan County Sheriff's Office)" title="ugc_couplemugshots_062519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom forced abused kids to watch her boil their puppies to death and poison kitten, authorities say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-shelter-in-need-of-donations-for-domestic-violence-victims"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_20190625212643"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local shelter in need of donations for domestic violence victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/body-of-teen-who-died-on-catawba-river-recovered"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ongoing_recovery_efforts_after_teen_drow_0_7442850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ongoing_recovery_efforts_after_teen_drow_0_20190625211818"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body believed to be teen who died on Catawba River recovered</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-describes-waking-up-all-alone-on-pitch-black-air-canada-plane-after-crew-disembarked"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A view of Air Canada jets and the control tower at the Lester B. Pearson airport as photographed from an airplane on August 28, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)" title="151087761_1561487833924-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman describes waking up ‘all alone' on ‘pitch black' Air Canada plane after crew disembarked</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-shelter-in-need-of-donations-for-domestic-violence-victims" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Getting_Results_for_domestic_violence_sh_0_7442763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Local shelter in need of donations for domestic violence victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/body-of-teen-who-died-on-catawba-river-recovered" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ongoing_recovery_efforts_after_teen_drow_0_7442850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ongoing_recovery_efforts_after_teen_drow_0_7442850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ongoing_recovery_efforts_after_teen_drow_0_7442850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ongoing_recovery_efforts_after_teen_drow_0_7442850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ongoing_recovery_efforts_after_teen_drow_0_7442850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body believed to be teen who died on Catawba River recovered</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-describes-waking-up-all-alone-on-pitch-black-air-canada-plane-after-crew-disembarked" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;A&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;Air&#x20;Canada&#x20;jets&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;control&#x20;tower&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Lester&#x20;B&#x2e;&#x20;Pearson&#x20;airport&#x20;as&#x20;photographed&#x20;from&#x20;an&#x20;airplane&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2012&#x20;in&#x20;Toronto&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bruce&#x20;Bennett&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman describes waking up ‘all alone' on ‘pitch black' Air Canada plane after crew disembarked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alexander-county-arson-suspect-accused-of-killing-3-now-charged-with-child-rape" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_38_CP_.png_1560708332514.jpg_7403607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_38_CP_.png_1560708332514.jpg_7403607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_38_CP_.png_1560708332514.jpg_7403607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_38_CP_.png_1560708332514.jpg_7403607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/16/image%20_OP_38_CP_.png_1560708332514.jpg_7403607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Areli&#x20;Avilez&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;deaths&#x20;of&#x20;three&#x20;people&#x20;found&#x20;inside&#x20;a&#x20;suspected&#x20;arson&#x20;house&#x20;fire&#x20;in&#x20;Alexander&#x20;County&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Alexander&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alexander County arson suspect, accused of killing 3, now charged with child rape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/10-month-old-girl-shot-in-head-after-mother-rejects-suspect-s-advances" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alleged%20baby%20killer_1561486830489.jpg_7442134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alleged%20baby%20killer_1561486830489.jpg_7442134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alleged%20baby%20killer_1561486830489.jpg_7442134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alleged%20baby%20killer_1561486830489.jpg_7442134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/25/Alleged%20baby%20killer_1561486830489.jpg_7442134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marcos&#x20;Antonio&#x20;Echarte&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;Sunday&#x20;on&#x20;suspicion&#x20;of&#x20;three&#x20;counts&#x20;of&#x20;attempted&#x20;murder&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Fresno&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>10-month-old girl shot in head after mother rejects suspect's advances</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 