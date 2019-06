- A local shelter is getting results for victims of domestic violence and you can too.

"One of the high needs we have right now are pack and plays and strollers for infants and toddlers," said Safe Alliance Volunteer Relations Director Tenille Banner. "Right now, our shelter stays full so we do have 120 people each night and we serve more than 900 adults and children at our shelter throughout the year."

Half the 120 people the shelter serves each night are young children. That's why Safe Alliance is in desperate need of pack and plays and strollers.

"We need them desperately," said Banner. "That is the way we are able to maximize bed space and who we can serve is having pack-and-plays for the younger children to sleep in."

The shelter is looking to the community to get results by donating new or gently used strollers and pack-and-plays.

"For every bed we are having to use for a small child, that's a bed we are taking away from an adult, so with the help of pack and plays, we can put smaller children there to sleep in and open bed space for an adult in need as well," Banner said.

Your donation could be the difference in helping in the battle against domestic violence.

"We depend on the community to help us provide those essential needs items," said Banner. "Cleaning supplies, detergents, diapers and wipes for babies-- it really does take a whole village to help us do this."

The strollers and pack and plays can be dropped at the Safe Alliance Office at 601 E. Fifth Street Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you or someone you know needs help to escape a domestic violence situation, call the Greater Charlotte Hope Line at 980-771-4673.