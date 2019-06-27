< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Lowe's to bring 1,600 high paying jobs, new high-tech center to Charlotte By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 01:32PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 01:56PM EDT class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/lowe-s-to-bring-1-600-high-paying-jobs-new-high-tech-center-to-charlotte">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415073975" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Mooresville-based home improvement company Lowe’s will locate a major new technology center in Charlotte, creating more than 1,600 jobs.</p><p>“Lowe’s is expanding in a way that will take technology to new heights and this company knows its home state can provide the highly trained workforce it needs,” Gov. Cooper said in a written statement, released on Thursday. </p><p>The company announced in December 2018 it would add up to 2,000 technology associates to transform the company’s technology. Most of the new positions will be based at the new center in Charlotte, while others will join at existing Lowe’s locations where it has a strong technology team presence, including its Mooresville headquarters.</p><p>In conjunction with selecting North Carolina, Lowe’s intention is to locate its new global technology center in Charlotte’s South End. Set to open in late 2021, a 357,000-square-foot facility will be located in a new 23-story tower, branded with Lowe’s, in the bustling neighborhood immediately south of uptown Charlotte.</p><p>The developer, a joint venture between Childress Klein and RAM Realty Advisors, plans to break ground on the building, called Design Center Tower, in August 2019.</p><p>Today, Lowe’s employs nearly 11,000 associates in the Charlotte area and more than 28,000 associates across North Carolina.</p><p>In addition to its $153 million capital investment in the project, Lowe’s will add a variety of technology positions, including software and infrastructure engineers, data scientists, analysts, architects, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) professionals, and technologists with Artificial Intelligence and machine learning engineering experience.</p><p>Lowe’s expects to fill the first 400 positions in the next year and plans to begin hiring for these positions immediately. 