- Some kind-hearted officers with the Lowell Police rescued a baby deer caught in a woman's wheel well.

In a Facebook post, the police department responded after a neighbor called about a fawn stuck in her car.

Police were able to free the fawn and let her cool off in a patrol car while waiting on Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement.

Unfortunately the fawn's mother could not be located, so Animal Care took the deer to a rehab facility to recover.