- A man and a woman were arrested and charged with child abuse in connection to the death of their one-year-old daughter.

Jonathan Blake Barton, 17 and Sarah Hardin, 25, were arrested by Robeson County deputies on June 11 and 12 respectively. Both are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, and Barton also faces a murder charge.

The Sheriff's Office says Jadalyn Barton, 1, was brought to Southeastern Medical Center by the pair around midnight on July 9. She was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her body. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Robeson County deputies were called to investigate.

Barton had his first appearance in court and was given a bond of $3 million. He was given a bond because he is under the age of 18.

Hardin is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.5 million bond.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine the child's cause of death.

Investigators say the case is ongoing, and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is assisting.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.