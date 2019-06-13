< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mailboxes vandalized across south Charlotte neighborhood Mailboxes vandalized across south Charlotte neighborhood    13 2019 11:21PM  By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:48PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 11:21PM EDT src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412609677-412604127" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412609677" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Mailbox after mailbox found smashed and destroyed across a south Charlotte neighborhood. </p> <p>At least four cases of vandalism have been filed with CMPD, but through just looking and reports on the Nextdoor app, FOX 46 found at least a dozen.</p> <p>One neighbor here says she’s seen even more—around two dozen. The one thing everyone here wants to know, though, is who did it.</p> <p>The mailboxes were bashed in, some with mail still in them and some with pieces scattered on the ground. For others, there's nothing but a post left, and this is all within one subdivision.</p> <p>“I came out in the morning to put my garbage out and my mailbox was on the ground,” victim Nathan Johnson said. </p> <p>He was of several who filed a report with CMPD about the vandalism.</p> <p>“Why would someone come out and destroy stuff on multiple people's property?” </p> <p>FOX 46 found that many more that were damaged that weren't reported in a quick drive around the Park Ridge neighborhood. Someone or some people taking matters into their own hands to cause the damage.</p> <p>CMPD says it all happened sometime between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, and one neighbor saw it happen just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.</p> <p> “It woke us from out of our sleep, and we didn't sleep with a sound machine, and it was loud,” neighbor Alicia said. </p> <p>She didn't want to give her last name or show her face because the suspects are still out there.</p> <p>“We peeked out the blinds and saw an SUV on the road and saw a body run from across the street, and they sped off.” </p> <p>The SUV was reported to be an older model and light in color. For those that were the victims, they want to know why.</p> <p>“I don't know why someone would be carrying so much rage...and, you know, I just hope they can get right with God,” Johnson said. </p> <p>There is a call out from some of the victims and also from CMPD to anyone who may have some Ring or surveillance video of these vandalism cases that could help crack the case. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Concerns_over_coyotes_seen_across_Charlo_0_7396584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Concerns_over_coyotes_seen_across_Charlo_0_7396584_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Concerns_over_coyotes_seen_across_Charlo_0_7396584_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Concerns_over_coyotes_seen_across_Charlo_0_7396584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Concerns_over_coyotes_seen_across_Charlo_0_7396584_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coyotes seen prowling through Charlotte neighborhoods are putting people and their pets on high alert." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Concerns over coyotes seen across Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Coyotes seen prowling through charlotte neighborhoods are putting people and their pets on high alert, and some say they were nearly attacked by the wild animals.</p><p>FOX 46 spoke with homeowners in several neighborhoods that have seen coyotes, and something they all mentioned is construction and developers taking down nearby woods</p><p>One neighbor says they come up and down her driveway every day and what happened when she asked Animal Control to step in. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tensions-rise-after-confederate-monument-vandalized-in-salisbury" title="Tensions rise after Confederate monument vandalized in Salisbury" data-articleId="412570628" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Confederate monument is at the center of controversy in Salisbury." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tensions rise after Confederate monument vandalized in Salisbury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Confederate monument is at the center of controversy in Salisbury after it was vandalized. </p><p>The "Fame" monument sits in the middle of downtown Salisbury and special meeting has been called for residents to share their thoughts on it. </p><p>"The Civil War happened we are now on the other side of that, we have inherited the residual from that and it depends on what we want to do with that and I hope we do something productive and positive,” Mayor Al Heggins said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-man-shot-killed-in-shelby-home" title="Police investigating after man shot, killed in Shelby home" data-articleId="412564160" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigating after man shot, killed in Shelby home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shelby police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in a home Thursday afternoon. </p><p>Around 2:15 p.m. on June 13 officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Melrose Drive for reports of a shooting. </p><p>Upon arrival, they found Artist Daeahun Torrence, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mailboxes_vandalized_across_south_Charlo_0_7396608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mailboxes vandalized across south Charlotte neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tensions-rise-after-confederate-monument-vandalized-in-salisbury" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/13/Confederate_monument_center_of_controver_0_7394898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tensions rise after Confederate monument vandalized in Salisbury</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-man-shot-killed-in-shelby-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigating after man shot, killed in Shelby home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-12-with-rare-disorder-creates-teddy-bears-that-hide-iv-bags-for-young-patients" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Medi&#x20;Teddy&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;stuffed&#x20;animal&#x20;pouch&#x20;that&#x20;hides&#x20;a&#x20;young&#x20;patient&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;IV&#x20;bag&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;alongside&#x20;12-year-old&#x20;Ella&#x20;Casano&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Medi&#x20;Teddy&#x20;and&#x20;Laura&#x20;Barr&#x20;Photography&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;www&#x2e;laurabarrphotography&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 12, with rare disorder creates teddy bears that hide IV bags for young patients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/capture-of-state-mental-patients-distracts-drivers-triggers-i-77-wrecks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/03/02/29107948_1_9117_ver1.0_1456970985973_927451_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Capture of state mental patients distracts drivers, triggers I-77 wrecks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i 