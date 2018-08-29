Man accused of shooting into Gastonia home with people inside

- A man is facing multiple charges after police said he shot into a Gastonia home with people inside Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at a house located at 1208 W. Mauney Avenue. Police said there were two people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The suspect, identified as Michael Mull, 50, has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and damage to property.

Mull's bond has been set at $60,000. He's currently being held at the Gaston County Detention Center.