Photos via Miami Dade County Jail in Florida and Mecklenburg County Jail in North Carolina (Jamil Graves DOB: 5/20/1994) Photos via Miami Dade County Jail in Florida and Mecklenburg County Jail in North Carolina (Jamil Graves DOB: 5/20/1994)

- A fugitive who had cut off his electronic monitor after being arrested 42 times in Mecklenburg County has been captured in Miami, Florida, according to jail records.

Jamil Graves, 25, is being held in Miami without bond on human trafficking, domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping, and trespassing charges, online records show.

Graves is also listed as being wanted out of North Carolina on various charges. He has a criminal history in Mecklenburg County dating back to at least May 24, 2016. His criminal history includes assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and felony larceny.

"Jamil Graves continues to break the law. We need your help to get him off the streets," CMPD tweeted on Monday. Anyone with further information on these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.