- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been arrested 42 times in Mecklenburg County.

Jamil Graves has a criminal history dating back to at least May 24, 2016. His criminal history includes assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and felony larceny.

"Jamil Graves continues to break the law. We need your help to get him off the streets," CMPD tweeted.

Anyone with information on Graves' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.