- A Charlotte man is accused of assaulting three CMPD officers and trying to flee after he was arrested Tuesday night.

Police say Officer Quentin Blakeney responded to a 911 call of a robbery in progress in the 5300 block of South Boulevard where he found the suspect, 24-year-old Romell Donkiese Kamal Mackey.

When Officer Blakeney tried to arrest Mackey, he began fighting the officer, causing bruises, lacerations and a possible head injury.

A community member helped the officer get Mackey into custody, and he was placed in the police cruiser. While driving to the intake center, the Mackey tried to escape custody and assaulted two more officers.

Blakeney was treated and released from Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center. The condition of the other two officers is unknown at this time.

Mackey is facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer and malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Mackey has been arrested 63 times in Mecklenburg County on charges including: first degree burglary, first degree trespassing, auto theft, armed robbery, possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. At the time of the incident, Mackey was on electronic monitoring.