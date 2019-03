- A Charlotte man was arrested in connection to a road rage incident where shots were fired.

Police say Nassir Derrell, 20, will be charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and shooting in the city limits. He's accused of shooting at a woman on Independence Boulevard.

The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim told police she had just gotten onto Independence going outbound when she accidentally went into a lane being used by a red Chevrolet Cruz. After this, the driver shot at her car, hitting it, then fled from the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives determined Derrell was the suspect. He was arrested and placed in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.