- A Charlotte man was arrested on Saturday and is facing multiple indecent exposure charges, according to authorities.

Harold Robinson, 45, faces three counts of indecent exposure charges stemming from three separate incidents each taking place earlier this month.

On June 13 Robinson exposed himself to a co-worker at a McDonalds on Central Avenue and masturbated in front of a co-worker, reports indicated. On June 15 he exposed himself at a gas station on Sharon Road to a female employee. Then on June 21 he repeated the same offense at a different gas station on Albemarle Road.

Robinson was taken into custody on Saturday and he admitted to these crimes, police say.