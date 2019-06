Police are searching for a suspect who stole an idle minivan with a baby still in the car. (CMPD)

- A man has been arrested for stealing an idle minivan that had a baby inside, police say.

Michael Crittenden, 26, is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and first degree larceny.

On Saturday police respond to calls about a stolen minivan that had been left running outside of a hospital.

SUSPECT HIJACKS IDLE MINIVAN IN ELIZABETH

Reports indicated that after the vehicle was stolen, Crittenden noticed the baby in the car and proceeded to drop the baby off a few miles away.

Crittenden was taken into custody in Conway, South Carolina, where the victim's car was also found.

