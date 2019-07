- A man has been arrested in connection to multiple convenience store attempted robberies in Hickory.

Alan Lamonte Logan, 56, is facing multiple charges from a string of incidents that started about 5:31 a.m. on July 9. According to Hickory police, Logan stole a vehicle from 1370 Fairgrove Church Road SE and headed to the Speedway on Highway 70 SW where he assaulted two people during an attempted robbery.

Police then received an alarm from the Q Express Gas Station located at 525 4th Street SW in reference to another attempted robbery.

A brief vehicle chase ensued at the intersection of 5th Ave SE and 2nd St Pl SE ending in the vehicle crashing and Logan fleeing on foot, police said.

Logan was apprehended outside of 215 8th Ave SE. He received a $300,000 bond.