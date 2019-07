- A man arrested more than 60 times was back in court on Thursday, this time accused of assaulting three CMPD officers.

You can see mug shot after mug shot for Romell Mackey. His latest charges include assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer and malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Mackey appeared in front of a Mecklenburg County judge today though video. As he’s getting up from the chair, he flips off the judge.

It's unclear if the judge actually saw the defendant flip him off today, but there's no doubt he saw Mackey’s 33-page long rap sheet.

Mackey, who prosecutors refer to as a habitual felon, has been arrested 63 times according to CMPD.

An officer had been called to the scene of a larceny in progress at a South Boulevard business where he came upon Mackey.

Police say Mackey resisted arrest and assaulted an officer there. A neighbor helped the officer get Mackey into custody, but when officers were taking him into jail, he escaped from a patrol car.

He was recaptured, but broke the door handles off the car, threatened to kill the officers and spit on one of them.

The defendant kept punching over and over used a glass door to beat the officer would not comply kept fighting the officer

Last year prosecutors say Mackey was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense, and that five days later he beat up and robbed an elderly man who was pushing an ice cream cart.

“I was the one who was assaulted. I was into the hospital, I was taken to the hospital,” Mackey said repeatedly.

The public defender urged Mackey to stop talking in court, but he continued to say he was the one who was assaulted, presumably referring to the case involving the police officers.

The judge increased Mackey's bond today by $60,000, putting it at just over $330,000.