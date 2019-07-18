< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos

Police investigating after 1 shot in west Charlotte
Man arrested more than 60 times appears in court, flips off judge
'Completely satire': Creator of 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke
Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs

Most Recent Stories

Police investigating after 1 shot in west Charlotte
Man arrested more than 60 times appears in court, flips off judge
'Completely satire': Creator of 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke
Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs
House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
Shark spotted in Kure Beach, North Carolina waters url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police investigating after 1 shot in west Charlotte"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-1-shot-in-west-charlotte">Police investigating after 1 shot in west Charlotte</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/man-arrested-more-than-60-times-appears-in-court-flips-off-judge"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_arrested_more_than_60_times_appears__0_7533020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man arrested more than 60 times appears in court, flips off judge"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/man-arrested-more-than-60-times-appears-in-court-flips-off-judge">Man arrested more than 60 times appears in court, flips off judge</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke">‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs">Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-1-shot-in-west-charlotte">Police investigating after 1 shot in west Charlotte</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/man-arrested-more-than-60-times-appears-in-court-flips-off-judge">Man arrested more than 60 times appears in court, flips off judge</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke">‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs">Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/house-approves-15-minimum-wage-senate-prospects-are-dim">House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/shark-spotted-in-kure-beach-north-carolina-waters">Shark spotted in Kure Beach, North Carolina waters</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418995481" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Man arrested more than 60 times appears in court, flips off judge By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted Jul 18 2019 07:31PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 06:07PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 07:39PM EDT CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A man arrested more than 60 times was back in court on Thursday, this time accused of assaulting three CMPD officers. </p> <p>You can see mug shot after mug shot for Romell Mackey. His latest charges include assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer and malicious conduct by a prisoner.</p> <p>Mackey appeared in front of a Mecklenburg County judge today though video. As he’s getting up from the chair, he flips off the judge.</p> <p>It's unclear if the judge actually saw the defendant flip him off today, but there's no doubt he saw Mackey’s 33-page long rap sheet. </p> <p>Mackey, who prosecutors refer to as a habitual felon, has been arrested 63 times according to CMPD.</p> <p>An officer had been called to the scene of a larceny in progress at a South Boulevard business where he came upon Mackey. </p> <p>Police say Mackey resisted arrest and assaulted an officer there. A neighbor helped the officer get Mackey into custody, but when officers were taking him into jail, he escaped from a patrol car. </p> <p>He was recaptured, but broke the door handles off the car, threatened to kill the officers and spit on one of them. </p> <p>The defendant kept punching over and over used a glass door to beat the officer would not comply kept fighting the officer</p> <p>Last year prosecutors say Mackey was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense, and that five days later he beat up and robbed an elderly man who was pushing an ice cream cart.</p> <p>“I was the one who was assaulted. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/accused-steak-n-shake-shooter-officially-charged-after-being-released-from-hospital" title="Accused Steak 'n Shake shooter officially charged after being released from hospital" data-articleId="419004498" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/doh_1563495121094_7533253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/doh_1563495121094_7533253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/doh_1563495121094_7533253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/doh_1563495121094_7533253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/doh_1563495121094_7533253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Accused Steak 'n Shake shooter officially charged after being released from hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man accused of shooting and killing a Steak 'n Shake employee and injuring a customer has been released from the hospital and charged. </p><p>Eddie Yannick Doh was discharged from CMC and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office where he was charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of robbery with dangerous weapon, conspiracy robbery with dangerous weapon, possession of stolen firearm and possession of firearm by felon.</p><p>Police say Doh went into the Steak 'n Shake in the 9700 block of South Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on July 9 wearing a mask and attempted to rob the restaurant. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-1-shot-in-west-charlotte" title="Police investigating after 1 shot in west Charlotte" data-articleId="419001646" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CMPD is investigating after one person was shot in west Charlotte." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigating after 1 shot in west Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CMPD is investigating after one person was shot in west Charlotte.</p><p>“I heard a gunshot and it was very loud,” Tyre Black told FOX 46.</p><p>Police were called to the 800 block of Cantwell Street just after 1:15 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/21-year-old-woman-missing-gaston-county-police-say" title="21-year-old woman missing, Gaston County police say" data-articleId="418980176" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="21-year-old&nbsp;Eryn Rauch was last seen in Gastonia&nbsp;on July 9. (Gaston County Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>21-year-old woman missing, Gaston County police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gaston County Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old who hasn't been seen for more than a week.</p><p>Eryn Renee Rauch went missing from 4414 Derrydown Lane in Gastonia on July 9. She was believed to be going to Cleveland County. </p><p>Rauch is described as a white woman with blue eyes and auburn hair. She is five-foot-nine and weighs about 130 pounds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-1-shot-in-west-charlotte"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_20190718221258"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police investigating after 1 shot in west Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-more-than-60-times-appears-in-court-flips-off-judge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_arrested_more_than_60_times_appears__0_7533020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_arrested_more_than_60_times_appears__0_20190718220718"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested more than 60 times appears in court, flips off judge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Air Force facility commonly known as Area 51 is shown in a satellite image, alongside an alien sculpture in Baker, California, also known as the “Gateway to Area 51.” (Photo credit: DigitalGlobe and FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Area 51 side by side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720 THUMB_1563485594122.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Target wants to extend its reach to children with disabilities who may have a harder time finding costumes for Halloween. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-investigating-after-1-shot-in-west-charlotte" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_investigating_after_1_shot_in_wes_0_7532961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police investigating after 1 shot in west Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-more-than-60-times-appears-in-court-flips-off-judge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_arrested_more_than_60_times_appears__0_7533020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_arrested_more_than_60_times_appears__0_7533020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_arrested_more_than_60_times_appears__0_7533020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_arrested_more_than_60_times_appears__0_7533020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/Man_arrested_more_than_60_times_appears__0_7533020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested more than 60 times appears in court, flips off judge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/21-year-old-woman-missing-gaston-county-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20woman_1563488456698.jpg_7532849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="21-year-old&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Eryn&#x20;Rauch&#x20;was&#x20;last&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;Gastonia&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;July&#x20;9&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Gaston&#x20;County&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>21-year-old woman missing, Gaston County police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/completely-satire-creator-of-storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us-event-says-it-was-a-joke" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/Area%2051%20side%20by%20side_1562803591339.jpg_7511143_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1563485594122.jpg_7532597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;facility&#x20;commonly&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;satellite&#x20;image&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;alien&#x20;sculpture&#x20;in&#x20;Baker&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2c;&#x20;also&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Gateway&#x20;to&#x20;Area&#x20;51&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;DigitalGlobe&#x20;and&#x20;FREDERIC&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;BROWN&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Completely satire': Creator of ‘Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' event says it was a joke</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/child-stuck-in-claw-machine-at-matthews-movie-theater" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/kid%20in%20claw%20machine_1563482578581.jpg_7532570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/kid%20in%20claw%20machine_1563482578581.jpg_7532570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/kid%20in%20claw%20machine_1563482578581.jpg_7532570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/18/kid%20in%20claw%20machine_1563482578581.jpg_7532570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 