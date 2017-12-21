Man carjacks woman at McDonald's drive-thru in north Charlotte, police say

- A man has been arrested after police said he carjacked a woman's vehicle while in a McDonald's drive-thru before leading officers on a high-speed chase in north Charlotte.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the McDonald's located at 2518 Beatties Ford Road.

Police said a woman was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle. The woman then got out of her vehicle and the suspect drove away with it, police said.

CMPD officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit took place.

The vehicle struck another car at Central Ave. and Rosehaven Dri. before it took off again and ended up in the parking lot of the QT at Central Ave. and Sharon Amity. At that location, three people jumped and ran from the car but were quickly detained following a foot-chase.

Gregory Fondren, 20, has been charged with the robbery. Police said the two other occupants in the stolen vehicle have not been charged at this point in the investigation. Two BB guns were also seized from the vehicle.