CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A Shelby man is being held on a $1 million bond after he reportedly trafficked teen twin sisters from South Carolina to Cleveland County.

According to Detective Matt Sadler with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Derrel Russell was arrested on Tuesday, July 9 following a social media sting.

Detectives said the two 14-year-old twin girls met the suspect on a social media website. Russell reportedly picked the two girls up at their home in South Carolina and brought them to Cleveland County where he sexually assaulted them.

One of the 14-year-old girls disclosed to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office that she had been raped.

During the social media sting, deputies set up a meeting with Russell where they arrested him. Detectives were able to pick up the twin girls in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office is looking into if any more people have been affected.