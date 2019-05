- A man has been charged in an Albemarle bank robbery, police say.

On March 25, police were told a white male wearing a camouflage Under Armor sweatshirt with hood, blue jeans and a dark-colored John Deere ball cap went into the State Employees Credit Union at 1600 NC 24/27 Bypass West and demanded money.

Investigators from several law enforcement agencies were able to determine that the suspect was Joshua McHone.

He was arrested and charged with the robbery, and is currently being held at the Davidson County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 10 at 9 a.m.