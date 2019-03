- A man has been charged in connection to a February shooting that left one person dead.

Nicholas Beatty, 32, is accused of killing Ervin Kenneth Steward, 28, in the 500 block of Minuet Lane in southwest Charlotte. The murder occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 17.

CMPD officers were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon around 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they found Steward with a gunshot wound in a parking lot at 5445 Seventy Seven Center Drive where witnesses had brought him after the shooting. He was taken to CMC where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Deadly overnight shooting leaves police looking for suspect

Beatty was found in Durham and taken into custody on March 7. He is now facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and has been placed in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Charlotte Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-TIPS or 704-334-1600.