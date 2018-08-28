Man charged in connection to shooting at World Nightclub

- A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting at a Charlotte nightclub last week.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a fight broke out inside World Nightclub, located at 900 NC Music Factory Boulevard, on August 20 between employees and several individuals who were with the stage performer's group. During the fight, a club employee was shot. The employee was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

On Tuesday, police charged Jean Caldwell-Thompson with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Two people that were at the club were arrested for unrelated charges.