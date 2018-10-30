Man charged in deadly south Charlotte gas station shooting

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged a man in connection to the deadly shooting at a gas station parking lot last week.

The shooting happened Friday night in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven Exxon Station on Clanton Road. The victim, 22-year-old Kareem McLeod was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Michael Lee Patrick, 27, in connection with the case. He is charged with second degree murder.

Patrick was taken into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.