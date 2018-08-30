Man charged in murder of Kannapolis woman

- A man has been arrested for the murder of a Kannapolis woman, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Paul Hodges, 37, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of 67-year-old Wanda Upright Kennedy.

Kennedy was found dead in her home in the 8300 block of Smith Rd. on Wednesday, Aug. 29. Deputies say a second victim was also transported to a hospital in Concord. That victim was treated for serious injuries and released later that same day.

Deputies arrived at the home and found a white male suspect inside. He was taken into custody and later identified.

Hodges is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 31.