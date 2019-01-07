Man charged in Blue Olive Lounge murder from September 2018

- A man has turned himself in for a September 2018 shooting that left a man dead outside of a bar in Ballantyne.

Marquis Latoniel Smith, 29, has been charged with the murder of Jermaine Travis Stuckey, 44.

Stuckey was found with a gunshot wound around 2:10 a.m. in the parking lot near the Blue Olive Lounge in the 1400 block of Conlan Circle. Medic arrived on scene and Stuckey was pronounced dead.

On Jan. 4, Smith went to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. After being arrested and processed, he was served with the murder warrant.