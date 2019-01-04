Man charged with assault after chasing woman into Charlotte karate studio, police say

- A man is facing charges after police say he tried to abduct a woman and chased her into a Charlotte karate studio.

The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Statesville Avenue. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the woman was walking down the street when a man tried to get her into his pickup truck. The pair ended up in the karate studio where the people inside helped protect the woman, police said.

Officers wrestled with the man, now identified as 46-year-old August Williams, and arrested him after taking him to the hospital.

Williams is charged with attempted kidnapping, assault on a female, simple assault, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said Williams ingested cocaine during the struggle so he was taken to the hospital for treatment.