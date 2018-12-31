Man charged with attempted murder in Rock Hill shooting

- A man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened at a home earlier this month in Rock Hill, according to police.

The shooting occurred at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at a home located at 287 Age Old Way.

As officers arrived on scene, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound near the garage door. The garage door was closed and locked. Rock Hill Sgt. Stokes was able to get the password to unlock the garage door, but due to the door being broken from the inside, he wasn't able to get it open.

Sgt. Stokes kicked the door in to get inside and help the victim, who had been shot in the legs. The man was taken to the CMC-Main for treatment.

The suspect, Leroy Shepherd III, has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Detectives said they're continuing to work this case in an attempt to identify a potential second suspect.