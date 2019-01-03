Man charged with murder after Charlotte man shot while sitting in driveway

- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting where a Charlotte man was shot multiple times while sitting in his driveway early New Year's Day, police said. The victim, identified as Nathan Lamont Roberts, 37, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Deangenlo Olando Morgan, 33, has been charged with murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection to the deadly shooting. He was taken into custody on Jan. 2.

The shooting happened at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 in the 3000 block of Parkway Avenue.

Related: Man shot multiple times while sitting in driveway dies at hospital

As officers arrived on scene, they found Roberts in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to CMC-Main with life-threatening injuries for treatment before he passed away.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.