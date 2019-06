- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Shelby earlier this month, police said.

Gavonne Antonio Craig, 43, is charged with murder in the death of Joshua Lewis McSwain, 27.

The deadly shooting happened in the area of 1138 E. Marion Street on June 23 in Shelby.

As officers arrived at the scene they found McSwain lying in the parking lot with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Craig is currently being held without bond at the Cleveland County Jail.