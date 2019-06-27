< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415021091" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Man charged with murder in deadly Shelby shooting Suspect: Gavonne Craig via the Shelby Police Department https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Shelby%20PD_suspect%20in%20murder_062719%20_1561641697099.jpg_7449712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Shelby%20PD_suspect%20in%20murder_062719%20_1561641697099.jpg_7449712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Shelby%20PD_suspect%20in%20murder_062719%20_1561641697099.jpg_7449712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect: Gavonne Craig via the Shelby Police Department&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Suspect: Gavonne Craig via the Shelby Police Department </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415021091-415023086" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Shelby%20PD_suspect%20in%20murder_062719%20_1561641697099.jpg_7449712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Shelby%20PD_suspect%20in%20murder_062719%20_1561641697099.jpg_7449712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Shelby%20PD_suspect%20in%20murder_062719%20_1561641697099.jpg_7449712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Shelby%20PD_suspect%20in%20murder_062719%20_1561641697099.jpg_7449712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Shelby%20PD_suspect%20in%20murder_062719%20_1561641697099.jpg_7449712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 08:57AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 09:27AM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Shelby earlier this month, police said. </p><p>Gavonne Antonio Craig, 43, is charged with murder in the death of Joshua Lewis McSwain, 27. </p><p>The deadly shooting happened in the area of 1138 E. Marion Street on June 23 in Shelby. </p><p>As officers arrived at the scene they found McSwain lying in the parking lot with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. More Local News Stories

Police: 1 injured in home invasion, assault in east Charlotte

One person has been transported to the hospital following a home invasion and assault in east Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. 

The incident occurred at a house Thursday, June 27 in the 4300 block of Briarhill Road.

Police tell FOX 46 that a suspect broke into the home and an assault took place inside. data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Police__1_injured_in_home_invasion__assa_0_7449601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Police__1_injured_in_home_invasion__assa_0_7449601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Police__1_injured_in_home_invasion__assa_0_7449601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Police__1_injured_in_home_invasion__assa_0_7449601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Police__1_injured_in_home_invasion__assa_0_7449601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One person has been transported to the hospital following a home invasion and assault in east Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Get ready to sweat: The next 7 days are going to be hot in the Carolinas

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday and a bit hotter and a bit more humid as well. Highs will stay in the lower-mid 90s.

Humidity levels Thursday will be in the 'tolerable category' but it will still be hot nonetheless.

Friday will be hot with a small chance for afternoon storms possible. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity levels will creep back in on Friday, so it's going to feel more comfortable especially with the greater heat expected.

2 teens charged in murder of man at uptown graduation party

Two teens have been charged in the shooting death of a man at an uptown graduation party, CMPD says. 

Police say Marcus Joubert, 19 and Michael Sio-Somah, 16, for the murder of 22-year-old Calvin Haines. Both teens were arrested on Wednesday, June 26 and charged with murder. Joubert is also charged with shooting into an occupied property. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-1-injured-in-home-invasion-assault-at-east-charlotte-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_home%20break%20in_062719_1561629806268.JPG_7448995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_home%20break%20in_062719_1561629806268.JPG_7448995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_home%20break%20in_062719_1561629806268.JPG_7448995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_home%20break%20in_062719_1561629806268.JPG_7448995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_home%20break%20in_062719_1561629806268.JPG_7448995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: 1 injured in home invasion, assault in east Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/get-ready-to-sweat-the-next-7-days-are-going-to-be-hot-in-the-carolinas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_7%20day%20forecast_062719_1561628476230.JPG_7448984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_7%20day%20forecast_062719_1561628476230.JPG_7448984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_7%20day%20forecast_062719_1561628476230.JPG_7448984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_7%20day%20forecast_062719_1561628476230.JPG_7448984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjzy_7%20day%20forecast_062719_1561628476230.JPG_7448984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Get ready to sweat: The next 7 days are going to be hot in the Carolinas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-teens-charged-in-murder-of-man-at-uptown-graduation-party" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Joubert_Sio%20Somah_1561608415957.jpg_7449273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Joubert_Sio%20Somah_1561608415957.jpg_7449273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Joubert_Sio%20Somah_1561608415957.jpg_7449273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Joubert_Sio%20Somah_1561608415957.jpg_7449273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Joubert_Sio%20Somah_1561608415957.jpg_7449273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marcus&#x20;Joubert&#x2c;&#x20;19&#x20;and&#x20;Michael&#x20;Sio-Somah&#x2c;&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;charged&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;shooting&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;22-year-old&#x20;Calvin&#x20;Haines&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;CMPD&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 teens charged in murder of man at uptown graduation party</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-16-year-old-killed-on-south-fork-catawba-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vigil_held_for_16_year_old_killed_on_Sou_0_7449115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vigil_held_for_16_year_old_killed_on_Sou_0_7449115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vigil_held_for_16_year_old_killed_on_Sou_0_7449115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vigil_held_for_16_year_old_killed_on_Sou_0_7449115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Vigil_held_for_16_year_old_killed_on_Sou_0_7449115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vigil held for 16-year-old killed on South Fork Catawba River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-noise-ordinance-set-to-take-effect-in-october" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Changes_from_new_noise_ordinance_won___t_0_7449204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Changes_from_new_noise_ordinance_won___t_0_7449204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Changes_from_new_noise_ordinance_won___t_0_7449204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Changes_from_new_noise_ordinance_won___t_0_7449204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Changes_from_new_noise_ordinance_won___t_0_7449204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New noise ordinance set to take effect in October</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More 