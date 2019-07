- A man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted a woman before robbing her and her friend early Friday morning in uptown Charlotte.

Jordan Bryson-Antonio Douglas, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sex offense, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack and robbery happened around 4 a.m. Friday, July 5 in the 500 block of N. Tryon Street.

According to police, two women were walking near a construction area on N. Tryon Street when they were approached by a man who was armed with a gun. The suspect threatened both women and sexually assaulted one of them, police said.

The suspect then robbed the two women of their belongings and fired his weapon, however neither woman was shot, police said.

Minutes later at 4:07 a.m., 911 received a call from a concerned citizen who heard the women yelling for help and the gunshot. CMPD officers headed to the scene and were able to chase the suspect down and take him into custody.

Douglas has a lengthy criminal history. He was arrested back in Sept. 2018 on robbery and assault on a female charges. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.