Man convicted for rape charged in 1992 sexual assault

- A 52-year-old man has been charged in a sexual assault that occurred in 1992, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Kenneth McIllwaine, who is already serving time at Tabor City Correctional Institute for a 1995 rape in which he was identified through DNA in 2015, is now facing first degree kidnapping and second degree rape charges for the assault that took place on June 5, 1992.

The victim, who was 27 at the time, reported the rape to CMPD saying that she had accepted a ride home from McIllwaine, but instead of taking her home, he drove her to the 2200 block of Rama Rd where he sexually assaulted her.

McIllwaine then reportedly dragged the victim out of the car and forced her into a dumpster, and fled the scene.

The victim went to the hospital, and a sexual assault kit was collected. The kit was initially tested in 1992, then tested again in 2017 as a result of a federal grand given to CMPD. DNA evidence confirmed that McIllwaine was the suspect.