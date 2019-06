- A man convicted in 2011 for the murder of a UNC Charlotte student in 2008 has been granted a new trial.

A judge on Tuesday found Mark Carver’s 2011 murder conviction is to be set aside and cited ineffective counsel. He will be granted a new trial for the murder of 20-year-old Ira Yarmolenko. The UNC Charlotte student was found strangled to death near the Catawba River.

Carver was serving life in prison for the killing.

Prosecutors said Carver's DNA was found on Yarmolenko's car, but not on her body or the murder weapons. During his appeal process, Carver’s lawyers argued more advanced DNA tests showed the DNA found in a mixture of genetic material on Yarmolenko’s car can’t be connected to Carver, and the state’s crime lab intentionally chose not to use the new tests before his 2011 trial.

