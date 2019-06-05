< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Man convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student granted new trial fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student granted new trial&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/man-convicted-of-killing-unc-charlotte-student-in-2008-granted-new-trial" data-title="Man convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student granted new trial" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/man-convicted-of-killing-unc-charlotte-student-in-2008-granted-new-trial" addthis:title="Man convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student granted new trial"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410972995.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410972995");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410972995-410978355"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mark Carver, convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student Irina Yarmolenko in 2008, has been granted his request by a judge for a new trial." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Mark Carver, convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student Irina Yarmolenko in 2008, has been granted his request by a judge for a new trial.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410972995-410978355" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/carver_1559761323743_7355030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mark Carver, convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student Irina Yarmolenko in 2008, has been granted his request by a judge for a new trial." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Mark Carver, convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student Irina Yarmolenko in 2008, has been granted his request by a judge for a new trial.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/man-convicted-of-killing-unc-charlotte-student-in-2008-granted-new-trial?fbclid=IwAR3ofXaWrhvQvfCQoOC3Ks1sMiN53rqfHM-r-XRrSTHJiXKWpRUPejgKAtw">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410972995" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A man convicted in 2011 for the murder of a UNC Charlotte student in 2008 has been granted a new trial.</p><p>A judge on Tuesday found Mark Carver’s 2011 murder conviction is to be set aside and cited ineffective counsel. He will be granted a new trial for the murder of 20-year-old Ira Yarmolenko. The UNC Charlotte student was found strangled to death near the Catawba River.</p><p>Carver was serving life in prison for the killing.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/man-convicted-of-killing-unc-charlotte-student-in-2008-requests-new-trial">RELATED: Man convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student in 2008 requests new trial</a></strong></p><p>Prosecutors said Carver's DNA was found on Yarmolenko's car, but not on her body or the murder weapons. 