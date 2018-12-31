Man dies in mother's arms after being shot in east Charlotte

Randy Tartlon was shot and killed in east Charlotte late Sunday night. (Source: Tarlton Family) Randy Tartlon was shot and killed in east Charlotte late Sunday night. (Source: Tarlton Family)

- Christine Tarlton is in shock. Her youngest, 24-year-old Randy Tarlton, died after someone shot him at least four times.

“My son died right in front of me last night at 10:30. I'm holding my son in my arms,” she recalled. “He bleeding everywhere in my front room because some careless coward shot my baby.”

Not even a day later, she told FOX 46, “Whoever shot my son. I forgive you. I'm not even mad at you. I'm not,” she continued. “I want to know why you done it. You took him away from me, but you didn't take my memories,” she said.

Tarlton says her son was a fun-loving person who, to her knowledge, didn’t have any enemies. Late last night, however, in the 7600 block of Gwynn Hill Road, someone fired roughly a dozen rounds, hitting Tarlton numerous times.

“When I realized it was my son, he was saying, 'mama! mama!'” she said. “He fell in the front door and he was just bleeding everywhere.”

She says he died in her arms, and now her mind is racing with unanswered questions.

“I would like to know why you took my son's life,” she said. “What was the reason? Tell me. You can call me. You can come see me. 'I took your son's life because he did such and such,’” she said. “If my son took something from you or did something to you, you are that angry to kill him, to take his life?”

At last check, police don’t have anyone in custody. Although Tarlton says she forgives the shooter, she says whoever did it will have to answer to someone someday.