- CMPD is investigating after two women in their 20s say a man exposed himself and then masturbated in front of them at a south Charlotte shopping center.

"I think it's terrible because something like that, it shouldn't happen. It makes a woman [not] feel safe anywhere when things like that happen," shopper Lakeisha told FOX 46.

According to police the assaults happened some place in this shopping center parking lot off of South Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

"People don't care and there's all kinds of cruel people out here in this world and I don't feel safe. I have kids and I couldn't imagine if they were with me and something like that happened," she said.

No arrests have been yet made which makes Lakeisha a little uneasy. She says this is just another reminder of how you have to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.