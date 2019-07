- Robert Boyd Fox is charged with another 10 counts of first degree statutory sex offense and 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

The charges are in addition to the original 10 counts of first degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child he was charged with back in April, authorities aid.

Fox was placed under an additional $1 million bond, bringing his total to $2 million. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center.