A man is facing charges in a police chase that lead to a pedestrian being killed in Gaston County.

Joshua Soule is accused of driving under the influence and fleeing deputies. According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop Soule near Rankin Avenue because he was speeding. Investigators say he hit two people walking, killing one.

Some people in the community say a deputy hit at least one of the pedestrians. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the crash.

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office says more charges could be added.