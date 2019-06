- Shelby Police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a man was found shot to death in Shelby. according to authorities.

Shelby resident Joshua McSwain, 27, was found lying in the street at 1138 E. Marion Street. Medics arrived and transported McSwain to Atrium Health Cleveland where he was pronounced dead.

Officials responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim outside Golden Boys Bar.

No arrests have been made it this time and it is unclear if there is a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation and witnesses are still being interviewed. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 704-481-TIPS.