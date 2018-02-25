Man fatally shot Sunday evening in Lancaster

- A man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Lancaster according to Lancaster Police.

The incident took place at the 100 block of Terrace Rd around 5:30p.m. A man was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old, Eric Tucker.

Officials are questioning a person of interest that is the alleged shooter. Police are not looking for any additional suspects.

No charges or arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest updates.