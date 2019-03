- A man was found dead this morning after police responded to a call about a domestic violence issue in north east Charlotte.

At about 6:30 a.m. officers with the North Tryon Division found a man in the apartment with a gunshot wound. When medics arrived he was pronounced dead on scene.

The homicide unit is investigating but it is yet to be determined exactly how the man died.

Investigators say this 'appears to be a domestic-related incident' and also say they are not searching for a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.