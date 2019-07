- Deputies in Union County are conducting a homicide investigation after they say a man was found dead inside his home early Monday morning.

The incident happened at a home in the 1000 block of Trull Hinson Road in Wingate. Deputies were called out about 4:30 a.m. to the home to check on the man and found him dead.

Chief Deputy Tony Underwood says there were obvious signs of a struggle.

No suspect information has been released.