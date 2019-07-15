< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man found dead inside Union County home By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 15 2019 06:12AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 06:36AM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Deputies in Union County are conducting a homicide investigation after they say a man was found dead inside his home early Monday morning.</p> <p>The incident happened at a home in the 1000 block of Trull Hinson Road in Wingate. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wayback_Burgers_0_7453626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wayback_Burgers_0_7453626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wayback_Burgers_0_7453626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wayback_Burgers_0_7453626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Wayback_Burgers_0_7453626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Get your burger tips before you fire up that grill for the Fourth of July!" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Enjoy $6 burgers at 50 restaurants during CLT Burger Week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ever wondered where the best burgers in Charlotte were hiding? The wait is over.</p><p>2019 Charlotte Burger Week kicks off Monday. For $6, patrons can enjoy specialty burgers at more than 50 Charlotte restaurants.</p><p>Hey Carnivores the 4th Annual @CltBurgerWeek starts July 15. There will be $6 specialty burgers to feed your appetite for culinary adventure! Be sure to stop by Kid Cashew, Old Pineville Premium Pub, Fitzgerald's, or one of Hickory Tavern Hickory 13 area locations. pic.twitter.com/iJSzIaZQE6</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-facing-charges-in-wreck-that-killed-pedestrian-in-gaston-county" title="Man facing charges in wreck that killed pedestrian in Gaston County" data-articleId="418189057" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man facing charges in fatal crash in Gaston County" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man facing charges in wreck that killed pedestrian in Gaston County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is facing charges in a police chase that lead to a pedestrian being killed in Gaston County.</p><p>Joshua Soule is accused of driving under the influence and fleeing deputies. According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop Soule near Rankin Avenue because he was speeding. Investigators say he hit two people walking, killing one. </p><p>Some people in the community say a deputy hit at least one of the pedestrians. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the crash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/three-found-stabbed-in-northwest-charlotte-home" title="Three found stabbed in northwest Charlotte home" data-articleId="418185446" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Jonathan Monte/FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Three found stabbed in northwest Charlotte home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people, including a juvenile had to be taken to the hospital after police say they were stabbed inside their home in northwest Charlotte.</p><p>According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers after 2 a.m. to the 500 block of North Linwood Avenue to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.</p><p>All three people were taken to Atrium Health's Carolina's Medical Center with serious injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> Featured Videos href="/news/local-news/man-facing-charges-in-wreck-that-killed-pedestrian-in-gaston-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_20190715113717"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man facing charges in wreck that killed pedestrian in Gaston County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_20190715021047-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-dies-skydiving-in-chester-county-at-skydive-carolina"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/12/23/MEDIC%20generic_1514051248146.png_4733662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ambulance_GENERIC"/> <span class='icon'><i id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-facing-charges-in-wreck-that-killed-pedestrian-in-gaston-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/Man_facing_charges_in_fatal_crash_in_Gas_0_7522684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man facing charges in wreck that killed pedestrian in Gaston County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/three-found-stabbed-in-northwest-charlotte-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Linwood%20Stabbing2%20071519_1563188399594.jpg_7522771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jonathan&#x20;Monte&#x2f;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Three found stabbed in northwest Charlotte home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-found-dead-inside-union-county-home-officials-investigating" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Union%20County%20homicide%20071519_1563186030719.jpg_7522749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Union%20County%20homicide%20071519_1563186030719.jpg_7522749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Union%20County%20homicide%20071519_1563186030719.jpg_7522749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Union%20County%20homicide%20071519_1563186030719.jpg_7522749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/WJZY%20Union%20County%20homicide%20071519_1563186030719.jpg_7522749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man found dead inside Union County home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/next-007-will-be-revealed-in-bond-25-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/lashana%20lynch_1563150487434.JPG_7522561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lashana&#x20;Lynch&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Next 007 will be revealed in 'Bond 25': report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 