- One person died and a second was injured in a shooting in Statesville Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to Statesville police, 24-year-old Marcus Moore was found shot behind a residence in the 400 block of Deaton Street. Moore was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A second victim showed up at the hospital a short time later. Police did not release the name of the second victim.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.