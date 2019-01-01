Man found shot to death on front porch in northeast Charlotte

- A suspect is being sought in connection to a deadly shooting that happened early New Year's Day in northeast Charlotte, according to police. The victim was discovered deceased on his front porch.

The shooting happened at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 in the 8300 block of Highlander Court.

As officers arrived on scene, they found a man, identified as Carnis Ferdinand Poindexter, 53, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. According to police, the shooting happened in the street and Poindexter ran to the front porch of his home where he collapsed.

"I'm not surprised coming from that house. There was an incident a couple of months ago at that house. We try to keep our distance. We stay to ourselves. We speak with certain neighbors in the neighborhood, but we try to stay to ourselves," said a next door neighbor who asked not to be named.

In June, Pointdexter Sr and three others were accused of holding a teenager captive inside their home and torturing him with a machete and a baseball bat for three days before he escaped, according to police. Our cameras captured the moment a family member told officers she didn't want to go back to jail.

"Are you all going to take me to jail because I have nowhere to go? Is that's what's going to happen to me? Yes, I’m afraid. I'm very afraid. I spent 22 days for something I didn't do. They had us on the news like we were *** monsters, like we kidnapped some *** *** boy."

Police haven't said anything about a suspect in this New Year’s day murder.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.