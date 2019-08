- A man is in the hospital receiving treatment after he was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds overnight in northeast Charlotte, according to police.

Officers responded to the 49 / Interstate-85 connector ramp around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. As they arrived to the scene they located a man inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

According to CMPD, the shooting may have occurred on April Liu Lane, which is the next street over from N Tryon southbound where the victim was located. Officers are working to determine if the man was shot inside or outside of his car.

"It appears that after he was shot he drove north on N Tryon to the I-85 connector where we located him," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.