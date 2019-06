Eyian Robotham was arrested after drugs were found in his van by deputies during a routine traffic stop. (Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

- A man has been arrested on drug related charges after law enforcement in Iredell County made a routine traffic stop on I-77.

Atlanta resident Eyian Robotham, 53, was pulled over on Friday for a traffic violation.

Robotham told the officers he was traveling from Atlanta to West Virginia but also provided the officers with false information and the officers requested and were given permission to search the vehicle, a Dodge van.

During the search deputies found almost nine pounds of cocaine worth approximately $400,000, reports stated.

Authorities later discovered Robotham has been living in the United States illegally, and that the Department of Homeland Security has gotten involved.

Robotham is facing multiple charges including possession and transport of narcotics and felony maintaining a vehicle.

His bond is set at $750,000.