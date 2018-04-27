Man in critical condition after being shot in neck; no suspects charged

- Investigators are releasing more details about a man who was shot in the neck in Gastonia Friday afternoon.

Neighbors in the area of W. 5th Ave. and Gray St. say there was a lot of drug activity at the house where the shooting happened and were concerned that if they spoke on camera, there could be retaliation.

Those neighbors say they heard a gunshot, then came outside to see two men fighting on the lawn at a house on the corner of the two streets.

One neighbor says he saw the victim slap the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the neck.

He says the suspect took off running behind the house while several other people inside the house ran outside, jumped in their cars and sped off.

One man inside the house stopped to help the victim. He told FOX 46 he was putting the victim in a minivan to take him to the hospital when police arrived on the scene.

That man also says the victim's name is josh and that he's married with two children.

Police say he was rushed to a nearby hospital then taken to CMC-Main for surgery.

Officers on scene collected evidence and say they've identified several people of interest.

Police arrested one person at a nearby Burger King, but say he had outstanding warrants.

He was questioned about this case but has not been charged in connection to it.

The victim remains in critical condition and the case remains under investigation, according to officials.