- Officials are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was killed in north Charlotte on Saturday.

Police responded to calls around 11 p.m.. Saturday at 600 West Sugar Creek Road to an accident involving two cars and a pedestrian in a wheelchair.

Upon arrival, the man in the wheelchair was found unresponsive and transported to Atrium Health by medics where he was later pronounced dead.

The operators of the cars were uninjured and there were no other passengers in the vehicles.

Both operators remained at the scene and cooperated with police.Test results are pending on the victim to determine if alcohol or impairment were a factor. Speed and impairment are not factors for the vehicle operators, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact authorities at 704-432-2169.