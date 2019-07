- The body of a man was recovered on Saturday after officials responded to calls of a possible drowning on Lake Norman, authorities said.

The man, who was on a boat with 12 other people, was reported missing after he jumped off the boat and never resurfaced. A life jacket was found shortly later and a search began, Iredell Public Safety said.

The man has been identified as Jeffery Cooper Jr., 32.

Update - Life Jacket Found In The Area - Last Known Location Was Channel Marker 21



Update - Per The Lake Agreement All Ops Should Be On North Lakes, Not Viper - MFD Patching North Lakes & Viper Tac 1 — Iredell Firewire (@IredellFirewire) July 20, 2019

The incident happened around 2 p.m. and the body was found at 6 p.m., about 50 yards from where he was last seen, authorities confirmed to FOX 46.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information on this as it comes in.

