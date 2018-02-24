Man killed in single car crash in east Charlotte

- A man was killed early Saturday after his car ran off the road and struck a tree in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Brion Michael Reed, 27, was in the 2800 block of Central Ave. around 2:30 am when his 2016 Smart Car ran off the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Officers say that Reed appeared to be speeding and lost control of his vehicle in a curve. Alcohol use is suspected. Reed was wearing his seatbelt.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.