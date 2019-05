Richard Grier has been arrested for a deadly overnight stabbing at a Shell gas station on East Boulevard, police say.

A man was found dead of apparent stab wounds outside the Shell gas station on East Boulevard in dilworth, police say. (Google Maps)

- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with multiple stab wounds at a Shell gas station at the cross section of East and South Boulevards in Dilworth on Saturday, police say.

Andrew Allen, 32, was found dead and Richard Grier, 55 has been taken into custody and charged with Allen's murder.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday officers responded to calls about an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man with multiple stab wounds laying in the parking lot of the shell gas station at the cross section of East and South Boulevards.

The victim was pronounced dead after he was transported to the hospital.

One witness that spoke with FOX 46 said, "There were a lot of police and there was yellow ribbon around the entire gas station it looked like something had just happened."

"I was here pumping gas," another witness told FOX 46. "The guy attacked him for being gay. He was messing with the white guys and calling them gay and homosexuals. The guy that got stabbed was minding his own business."

He says three men walked away and the suspect started verbally attacking Allen, who was just walking by.

"And the guy just started calling him fag and gay and all this and that and he said if you see a fag you hit a fag. The passenger guy told him come on leave it alone that was in the car with the guy who stabbed him and he went in the car and came out with a big knife and just started stabbing him."

The witness says there was a hero among the terrified customers as an ICU nurse immediately ran to help the victim. "I'm so upset about it because I haven't slept just to see a human life like that, a guy that was minding his own business, his own business, die like that."

The witness said Grier drove off heading down West Boulevard when police caught him.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600. Tune into FOX 46 News at 10 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.